Janet Corral, PhD, is the new associate dean for curricular affairs and associate professor of medicine at the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine – Tucson. Corral previously served as co-director of curriculum reform for undergraduate medical education and senior director of digital education innovation at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She also served as director of the Teaching Scholars Program.
Corral has written more than 100 peer-reviewed presentations and publications and received numerous awards for her contributions to academic medicine, including the 2017 ASPIRE award from the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE) and the 2009 Young Leader in Medicine Award from the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada. She is an executive board member of Best Evidence Medical Education, an international collaboration of AMEE.