For the fourth consecutive year, Tucson’s Catalina In-Home Services was selected as a national “Leader in Excellence” by Home Care Pulse, a satisfaction research and quality assurance firm specializing in private duty home care. For the fifth year, the company also received the Best of Home Care-Provider of Choice and Best of Home Care-Employer of Choice awards.
Catalina is one of only nine providers in the state of Arizona named as a 2020 Leader in Excellence.
“Since the beginning, we have worked diligently to set the standard for compassionate professional care,” said Catalina Founder Judith B. Clinco, R.N., B.S. “We are extremely proud to be considered leaders in excellence and to be regarded as the best in the business by both our clients and our staff.”
Established in 1981, Catalina In-Home Services was the first locally-owned home care company in Tucson.