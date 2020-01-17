Cadden Community Management welcomed the new year with the appointment of Brett Cadden Anderson as its new president and chief executive officer. She will be the second generation to assume leadership of the family-owned and operated business that was established in 1987. After 33 years at the helm of the company, founder and former president Mike Cadden is retiring.
Cadden Anderson holds a combined degree in business and environmental science from the University of Arizona. She has achieved the Professional Community Association Manager industry qualification, joining this elite group of designees in 2018. Anderson joined CCM in 2012 as a portfolio manager and held several interim positions before assuming the role of vice president in 2018, at which time she led the company’s successful transition to a paperless business model and developed collaborative work teams to support employee education and manager retention.
“The company’s core principles of reliability, accuracy in reporting and responsiveness to community members served, will prevail as the corporation’s touchstone commitments,” she said.