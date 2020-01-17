Robert Alpaugh, a nonprofit executive leader with over 30 years of experience in the field, was appointed interim executive director of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, as Carol Varney will leave the organization to become the executive director of a national nonprofit arts and health organization.
Varney’s departure comes as the organization is closing out year one of a three-year strategic plan, with a goal of further increasing the funds made available through grants to artists and arts organizations across Pima County, and diversifying the public artists who apply for and secure positions as public art creators in our region.
Alpaugh has served as managing or executive director of multiple arts organizations, including the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Joffrey Ballet, Victory Gardens Theatre and locally, Arizona Theatre Company. The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona Board of Directors has formed a search committee to oversee the search for its new executive director. Alpaugh will manage that search as part of his responsibilities at the foundation.