Arizona Public Media recently announced that Deb Dale, CRFE, will join the company as its new chief development officer. In her new role, Dale is responsible for optimizing the station’s revenue centers to secure the financial support required to fund operations and achieve strategic objectives.
She will report directly to AZPM CEO Jack Gibson, and will oversee the audience services, membership, major and planned gifts and underwriting departments.
Dale is a Certified Fund Raising Executive who, over the course of her career, has helped raise over $50 million and assisted organizations in distributing millions more. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, most recently as principal of Deb Dale & Associates, a Tucson-based fundraising and nonprofit management consulting firm. Prior to that, she served as chief development officer for The Primavera Foundation, corporate and major gifts officer for the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault and chief executive officer of Arizona List