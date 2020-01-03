Arizona Oncology announced the addition of a medical oncologist, Sreekanth Vasireddy, M.D. Dr. Vasireddy has extensive experience and training in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers and blood diseases, with a special interest in breast cancer. He will see patients at the cancer center’s St. Mary’s treatment facility.
Dr. Vasireddy brings more than a decade of rigorous education, training and experience focusing on cancer treatment to Arizona Oncology. He comes from Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans, Louisiana.