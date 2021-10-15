Tucsonans will vote on a ballot initiative in November called the Tucson Minimum Wage Act (the “TMWA”). Should it pass, the TMWA will incrementally raise the minimum wage (currently $12.15 per hour) to $15 per hour by January 1, 2025, for individuals performing at least five hours of work per week within boundaries of the City of Tucson (“COT”). Proponents tout the TMWA as a simple, equitable initiative. And voters may unwittingly approve this initiative because they support an increased minimum wage. Unfortunately, if this initiative passes, it will hurt all business owners who operate (even partially) in the COT as the following non-exhaustive list of proposals within the TMWA prove:
- The TMWA defines employee broadly. The only exception is for “an individual who performs only babysitting services at an employer’s home on a casual basis is not an employee.” Sec. 17-81 (6). By carving out babysitters only, the TMWA seems to say that landscapers, house-sitters, pet-sitters, and house cleaners are employees and all of them would be subject to the minimum wage requirements.
- The TMWA only allows an employee or someone acting on behalf of an employee to collect backpay, liquidated damages (double damages), attorneys’ fees and costs. Thus, an employer who defeats a false or frivolous claim can recover nothing. The result will mean innocent employers will be forced to settle rather than hire an attorney to defend because defense costs will likely exceed the alleged minimum wages owed.
- Any person or entity may file a confidential complaint against a Tucson employer or “hiring entity” (as defined in the TMWA). Thus, a competitor may make a false or frivolous claim to hurt a competing business without any repercussions against the reporting person or entity (e.g., no fee shift to employer for winning a false claim).
- The TMWA expands the definition of “aggrieved party” to include a worker for hire—i.e., an independent contractor. Meanwhile, Arizona state law allows employers to hire and use independent contractors and creates a presumption of an independent contractor relationship when certain factors are met—see A.R.S. § 23-1601. The TMWA tramps on that state law pitting the COT against the State of Arizona on this issue.
- The TMWA undermines at-will employment. Arizona is (or arguably was) an at-will employment state, which means an employee can be fired for any reason, at any time, with or without notice as long as s/he is not fired for an illegal reason. The TMWA establishes a new presumption of retaliation under certain circumstances, which, in essence, means an employer cannot fire an employee unless they have a good reason, and they properly document that reason.
- The TMWA say an employer cannot require an employee to receive wages using a pay card that requires the employee to possess a valid social security number. Arizona requires all employees to comply with the E-Verify system which requires a valid SSN to work in Arizona. Arizona state law—A.R.S. §§ 23-351(D)(5) and (F)—also allows use of a reloadable pay card. So, the TMWA is in direct conflict with federal and state law.
- The TMWA defines a large employer as 26+ employees and that determination is based on an arbitrary window of time. The TMWA counts the employees (i.e., all full-time, part-time, and temporary workers) on payroll during the last quarter of the prior calendar year. Many employers hire seasonal workers and therefore will be characterized as large employers even if they employ less than 26 employees for three-fourths of the year.
- This employee count calculation differs from all other federal laws. The result is employers will be forced to count their employees differently depending on whether it is a federal law claim or a TMWA claim.
- The large employer threshold also imposes a new cancellation compensation rule, requiring the employer, under certain circumstances, to pay up to 3 hours for show-up pay even if there is no work for the employee to perform.
- The TMWA expands the definition of work time which, in certain circumstances, violates the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) which does not require an employer to pay for de minimis (i.e., insignificant) work time.
- The TMWA expands the applicable statute of limitations (i.e., the deadline for an employee or someone else to bring a claim). The TMWA includes a three-year deadline to sue; whereas the Arizona Department of Labor will only investigate wage claims brought within one year and if the amount sought is less than $5,000; whereas the U.S. Department of Labor imposes a 2-year deadline unless the employer acts willfully, then it expands to 3-years.
- The TMWA imposes double damages regardless if the mistake was innocent or not.
- The TMWA establishes an entirely new regulatory authority called the City Department of Labor Standards (“CDOLS”). This new agency must investigate all claims within 60 days. On paper this seems fair, but the proponents acknowledge that the CDOLS will be staffed with three or four people who must investigate claims almost immediately. This is simply not feasible when compared to the Arizona Civil Rights Division which has one-year deadline to investigate claims.
- The CDOLS will be paid in whole or in part through additional fees levied against businesses and/or increases to existing license taxes, license fees, or other levies.
- CDOLS will be empowered with the right to inspect payroll and time records and levy civil penalties of up to $100 per employee, per day, for any violation, plus back pay and double damages (i.e., liquidated damages). CDOLS can also revoke, suspend, or decline to renew any business license for repeat violations.
- The TMWA limits payroll deductions available pursuant to existing state and federal law.
- The TMWA restricts use of certain payment methods for payroll.
- The TMWA allows employees or advocacy groups to file lawsuits on behalf of the City of Tucson in certain circumstances and seek double damages and civil penalties of up to $100 per day, per employee for alleged violations.
Other than that, the new TMWA is a fair and reasonable law. The unwary voter will open Pandora’s box via new lawsuits and claims that will cost taxpayers and employers untold fees, costs, etc. Not to mention that prospective business owners will shun Tucson for more employer friendly places like Phoenix.
While an increased minimum wage makes sense on its face, the TMWA will create more problems than it will solve. The better action is to vote down TMWA, allow free enterprise and competition to push up wages, which is already occurring in our community, and to enact laws that address the plethora of issues and concerns that the TMWA proponents attempt to surreptitiously enact under the guise of a minimum-wage increase.
Tim Medcoff is Managing Partner at Farhang & Medcoff.