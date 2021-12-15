Getting into the holiday spirit is something that the managers of two downtown lounges have done quite literally with the holly jolly season now in full swing.
The weather certainly doesn’t have to be frightful to enjoy a delightful seasonal drink, and at HUB Restaurant and Ice Creamery, manager Armando Gonzales says his new holiday-inspired libations were based on his team’s desire to bring some festivity to downtown.
“These cocktails are built on the season’s traditions of getting together with family and friends and the warm feeling that we get from festive flavors,” said Gonzales, manager of HUB, 266 E. Congress Street.
His Winter Sangria is a reimagined version of the popular Spanish sipper, using the warming spices of mulled wine as a new twist.
He starts by making a warm mulled wine with cinnamon, orange peel, sugar, and cloves. It’s then chilled and poured over ice, with a splash of Port wine, in a wine glass with a sugared rim.
“The Port brings a little raison flavor to this cocktail which adds even more of a holiday flavor profile,” he said.
Another one of HUB’s holiday drinks is a nutty variation on the creamy cocktail theme inspired by two of Gonzales’ favorite things, whiskey and peanut butter cookies.
Santa’s Peanut Butter Cookies is a cocktail whipped up with peanut butter whiskey, a chocolate liqueur, and cream. It’s shaken with enthusiasm to produce a festive froth and poured over ice in a rocks glass.
“We see a lot of cream-based cocktails during the holidays, like eggnog and White Russians, and we just wanted to be a little different with ours,” he said.
A short sleighride up the street from HUB, the Good Oak Bar is also celebrating the holidays in a spirituous way with two cocktails exhibiting the fragrance and flavors of winter.
“I’m always trying to tap into the idea of showcasing the seasons, whether it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter, and incorporating flavors that connect our guests with those seasons,” said Tim Walsh, bar manager at the Good Oak Bar, 316 E. Congress Street. “At the same time, I’m also trying to do something different and be as original as possible.”
An example of this approach with the holidays as a backdrop is Walsh’s Gin Toddy, with the botanical spirit infused with cranberries, pears, and orange peel. After a month-long steep, it’s mixed with a viscous blend of local honey, lemons, and sugar, poured into a glass mug with hot water, and garnished with an orange peel-wrapped cinnamon stick.
Because gin is most definitely in at the Good Oak, it got Walsh’s nod for another cocktail that makes the season bright: the North Star.
In this recipe, the gin is infused with turmeric, lemon, ginger, and apple and combined with cinnamon-infused coconut milk and a citrus juice preserve. It’s then shaken over ice and strained into an Old Fashioned glass housing a large ice cube and garnished with lemon peel and a sprinkle of curry powder.
“I’m a big fan of gin, with its Douglas Fir botanical feel, which is why these cocktails are a great fit for the holidays,” said Walsh, though softening the gin’s pine notes with the flavor infusions maximizes its approachability and “makes it more friendly,” he noted.
While I certainly don’t condone sipping and sleighing, Santa might consider wetting his whiskers with these cocktails as he maps out his global travels. His drinks will be on me, though. I need to make sure I’m not on the naughty list this year.
Contact Matt Russell, whose day job is CEO of Russell Public Communications, at mrussell@russellpublic.com. Russell is also the publisher of OnTheMenuLive.com as well as the host of the Friday Weekend Watch segment on the “Buckmaster Show” on KVOI 1030 AM.