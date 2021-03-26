Champion of small business and all-around good person Ellen Kirton passed away on Sunday, March 14.
After spending 35 years in the banking industry, Kirton dedicated her later life to helping entrepreneurs across Southern Arizona prosper through her experience. She was the director of Pima Community College’s Small Business Development Center and owner of a business-to-business human resources site called EffortlessHR.
Kirton also served as the president of the National Association of Women Business Owners and was the first female president for the Catalina Council of Boy Scouts. Never one to shy away from volunteer work, Kirton served as an ambassador for the Make a Wish Foundation and as vice president of the Board for the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center.
Her tireless dedication to helping local small business owners earned her several accolades including the Arizona Small Business Development Center’s 2015 State Star and the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. She’s been recognized by the Small Business Administration as an SBDC Center of Excellence and Innovation in 2014 and was named a Community Champion by Tucson Local Media’s 2020 Women of Influence awards.