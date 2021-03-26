Dickman’s Meat and Deli founder Janice Dickman passed away due to complications from COPD and asthma on Thursday, March 4. She was 68.
The Midwestern meat purveyor is best known for offering Tucson a taste of Wisconsin at her multiple locations, complete with homemade brats of all varieties, Packers memorabilia on the walls and the best selection of rare meats in the Southwest.
Dickman had butchering in her blood. She began learning about the trade early on at her grandfather’s butcher shop in Madison, Wisconsin. While starting out with a family, she and her first husband owned a meat market in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin.
In 1986, Dickman moved her family to Tucson after she and her husband divorced and she wanted to start fresh in a warmer climate, said her son, Dan Dickman. As a Midwest transplant, Dickman sought out any signs of home in East Tucson, which she found at Carl’s Meat Market.
“She would go in there as a customer and became friends with the owner because they were both meat cutters. I guess he ended up wanting to sell the place and my mom was first in line.” Dan said. “She always wanted to own her own business as long as she could remember. That was her goal no matter what. My mom wanted to be her own boss.”
By 1987, she and her sons Dan, Dave and Jeff and daughter Jill opened Dickman’s Meats and Deli on Broadway Boulevard. Her market quickly became a staple of meat-lovers, grillmasters and hunters who failed to bag a deer during the season. Customers especially liked her sarcastic, dry humor while waiting to be served at the store’s meat counter.
“It was a fun, family atmosphere all the time. Customers come in and ask how we’re doing, how my mom’s doing and we was about their families,” Dan said. “My brothers and sisters and I all grew up in this place and we’re still here with our kids. Sometimes some of the older customers can’t believe how we’ve grown and how the place has changed over the years.”
Dickman and her family opened their second location on Oracle Road in 2003 due to the eastside location busting at the seams with business, said Dan. It didn’t take long before the market became a hit on Tucson’s westside.
“Customer service was my mom’s big thing. She would always say to treat the customer like they’re your best friend or a family member,” Dan said. “We’ve had customers for 30 years that still come in regularly and it’s because of what she taught us.”
Dan said he’ll miss the fun interactions he and his mom would have behind the counter, serving customers and razzing each other.
“Customers would ask how many steaks they should get for two people and I would always say, ‘If it was my mom was eating with you then get three or four steaks because she eats a lot.’ Then my mom would come up and make fun of me to the customer. It was just so much fun,” Dan said. “And the last few months of her life we were talking about that. She loved that time she got to spend with all of us, working next to each other and talking trash.”
Dickman is survived by her sons Dan Dickman and Jeff Dickman, as well as daughters Jill Dickman, Neda Mahdi and Jenna Mahdi. She also had a son, Dave Dickman, who passed away years ago.
“My mom and Dave are together now,” Dan said. “She’s happy being with him, I can guarantee you that.”