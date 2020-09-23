Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has postponed its planned orchestral 2020–2021 season until the fall of 2021. For the first time in 92 years, the orchestra will not perform for a live audience in its traditional capacity and instead launch a new digital platform.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we pledged to act responsibly toward the health of our patrons, our musicians, our staff, and our community,” said Steven P. Haines, president and CEO of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. “This is only an intermission in the excitement of large-scale performances—we are excited to bring music to Tucson online and, when it is safe, in person.”
TSO Music Director José Luis Gomez is taking his artistic vision to digital programming, which will feature TSO musicians and various ensembles, radio broadcasts of previously recorded concerts, interviews with TSO musicians and special guest artists, and more. Audiences can access content through TSO’s website, tucsonsymphony.org.
“I am excited by the creativity we can bring to digital programming,” said Maestro José Luis Gomez. “Our incredible musicians will be able to use their talents in new ways, forming ensembles and offering interesting, innovative repertoire. I am very hopeful that providing digital content will allow us to expand our audience in the Tucson community and beyond.”
TSO’s mission still moves forward, engaging the community through digital education programming with admission-free Just for Kids performances, Music in the Schools online content for students and teachers, and the Young Composers Project classes online.
Each year, TSO’s music education programs impact over 35,000 students and teachers, and will continue to do so this year. Music in the Schools will be recorded and distributed to over 100 schools in the Tucson Unified School District and across the region. In its 28th year, the Young Composers Project is offering composition classes to students ages 8-18 online, and is expanding the program with additional instructors. This flagship program is unique to the region, giving children the rare chance to work with professional musicians and write for orchestral instruments.
The TSO finds strength in the community, especially since the beginning of the pandemic when the orchestra cancelled over 35 performances, and now as the orchestra faces a year with severely diminished revenue. Incredible support from donors and subscribers has uplifted the organization, and relief funds from the Connie Hillman Family Foundation, Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, National Endowment for the Arts, the Stonewall Foundation as well as the Paycheck Protection Program have been key to the organization moving forward.
Haines indicated that there are financial challenges ahead, but he believes they can be managed.
“We have had incredible ongoing support from generous donors who believe in the mission of Tucson Symphony Orchestra. But we are going to have to take some very hard steps, which have already included administrative reductions and cuts.”