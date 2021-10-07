Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona has been delivering medically-tailored meals to low-income, homebound adults in the greater Tucson area since 1970. Mobile Meals delivers over 100,000 meals to homebound adults who are unable to cook or shop for themselves because of frailty, chronic illness, disability and/or immobility. The vast majority of these seniors grapple with chronic, life-altering illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and/or kidney disease; the medically-tailored food, designed for each individual by a licensed dietician, help these seniors properly manage their medical conditions.
Mobile Meals partners with nine local healthcare facilities to prepare two meals a day for each client every Monday through Friday. Along with nourishing meals, clients also receive essential human companionship with each delivery. Every visit from a Mobile Meals volunteer serves both a social and a safety purpose, providing important social interaction and a dependable lifeline assuring clients are safe and secure through daily wellness checks.
Mobile Meals' mission is "delivering nutritious meals to people in Southern Arizona through a network of caring individuals." Mobile Meals currently serves approximately 500 unduplicated individuals in the greater Tucson area. Mobile Meals work impacts the community by expanding access to and ensuring people have adequate food on a daily basis (reducing senior food insecurity), expanding social engagement and providing wellness checks to prevent isolation (of particular importance since the onset of COVID), and improve personal security, and promoting volunteer opportunities for caring community members, many of whom are. themselves, older adults.