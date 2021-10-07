The Golden Goose Thrift Shop in Catalina is truly a thrift shop like no other. It’s more like a department store for gently used and loved items. In our first 18 years we have raised over $15 million for local charities benefiting children, seniors, and undeserved families. The “Goose”, as she is affectionately known, has only 7 paid staff and hundreds of volunteers.
Coming soon! November 16th through November 20th we will be unveiling our Fourth Annual Estate Event! The Goose will be open special hours each day during this event, 9am to 2 pm! You’ll want to come early and come often! After having to cancel this spectacular event last year due to COVID, this year’s event will be even bigger and better.
This Golden Goose Special Event is a veritable “Treasure Trove!” Take a stroll down Memory Lane! Seek and find one-of-a-kind rare, vintage, antique, and collectible pieces. Fine gold and sterling jewelry, watches, sterling flatware and hollow ware. A full range of European, Scandinavian, American, Native American, Western, African and Asian. From turn-of the century to mid-century modern, primitive, industrial. Arts & Crafts. Rugs, clocks, cameras, clothing, ceramics, books, optics, electronics, militaria, tools, ephemera, fine art, fine China, porcelain, crystal, art glass, statuary, dolls, toys, musical instruments…the list is endless!
This is one GARGANTUAN Golden Goose egg! Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of our Fourth Annual Estate Event coming to the Goose, starting November 16th. Follow us on Facebook and goldengooseaz.com for details.