3 Ways to Support Your Food Bank
The need to get nourishing food to families has never been greater. Here are three ways you can support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona this upcoming holiday season and beyond!
Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Donations
Give to the Community Food Bank and you may qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on your Arizona state tax return—up to $800!
Employer Gift Matching
Many employers offer employee or retiree charitable gift matching. Contact your employer’s HR office to see if they have a matching gift offer.
Host an Online Fundraiser
We call it a “virtual food drive”—a great way to collect donations for the food bank in a virtual setting. Starting an online fundraiser is easy. Visit www.communityfoodbank.org/get-started to set up your fundraiser today!
To learn more about how you or your business can support the Community Food Bank this season, visit communityfoodbank.org.