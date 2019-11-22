Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health announced that Yvette Jackson, LMSW, DBH, was named executive director of Devereux Arizona, with campuses in Phoenix and Tucson.
Jackson previously served as assistant executive director. As executive director, Jackson will oversee the care and treatment of more than 4,500 children and adolescents, annually, who are living with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences. She also will manage Devereux Arizona’s Adolescent Health and Wellness Clinic based in Mesa.