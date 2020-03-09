5e62773f70fb6.image.jpg
J.D. Fitzgerald Photography

2020 Women of Influence Winners

On Wednesday March 4 we had our annual Women of Influence awards. Some amazing individuals were recognized that night. Here is the list of winners!

Administrative Champion

Julie Valenzuela

Principal

La Cima Middle School

 

Arts and Culture Champion

Kate Marquez

Executive Director

Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance

 

Business Owner of the Year

Arianna Sholes-Douglas, MD, FACOG

Doctor/Founder/Medical Director

Tula Wellness and Aesthetics

 

Community Service Champion

Ellen Kirton

Small Business Development Director

Pima Community College

 

Education Champion

Jackie Trujillo

Superintendent

Arizona Charter Schools

 

Entrepreneur of the Year

Joann MacMaster

CEO

Desert Angels

 

Financial Champion

Irene Coppola

Director of Finance/Human Resources

BBB Serving Southern Arizona

 

Food Service/Recreation/Hospitality Champion

Kimberly Van Amburg

CEO

Casino Del Sol

 

Government and Public Service Champion

Jean Fedigan

Executive Director

Sister Jose Women’s Center

 

Healthcare Champion

Brenda Goldsmith

Executive Director

El Rio Foundation

 

Legal Champion

Kristen Wendler

Partner

Farhang & Medcoff

 

Licensed Professional Champion

Blanca Linnet Hennkens-Cruz

Licensed Professional Energy Trader

ACES Western Regional Trading Center

 

Minority Business Owner

Samreen Khan

CEO

Vail Medical Center and Weight Loss

 

Nonprofit Champion

Gabrielle Rhind

President and Founder

Kent’s Heart & Hope Foundation

 

PR/Marketing/Advertising Champion

Joan Landers

Principal and VP of Client Services

Kaneen Communications

 

Real Estate Champion

Lani Baker

Vice President of Finance

Holualoa Companies

 

Rising Star

Liz Pocock

CEO

Startup Tucson

 

Technology Champion

Calline Sanchez

VP

IBM Worldwide Systems Services

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Peggy Johnson

Executive Director

Loft Cinema Foundation

