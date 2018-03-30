Managing your company’s finances can be cumbersome, but it is crucial for avoiding unforeseen business debt and for growing a small business to new heights. Prior to my career at Cox Communications, I ran a family business and learned a lot about finances. Get a head start on boosting your company’s finances this year with some of the tips below.
- Plan ahead. Set your business up for success by planning ahead. Take a look at major projects that are anticipated later in the year and start early. Waiting until the last minute on projects may cause you to spend more on supplies and labor.
- Know your finances. Get educated on how to track and manage your revenues, expenses, profits, etc., or hire someone who can do it for you.
- Separate your accounts. Creating separate personal and business checking, savings and credit card accounts allows you to easily track business expenses.
- Create a budget. Spend your funds wisely by creating a budget and sticking to it. Consider meeting with a financial adviser to ensure you are investing in the smartest areas to meet your goals.
- Get organized. Closely monitor your company’s expenditures each quarter and look for ways to cut back when possible. Things like opting for less expensive office supplies and limiting business travel when it’s not necessary are a great start.
- Evaluate your prices. If you haven’t done so in a while, take a closer look at the prices of your products and services and research competitors’ prices in the area to set the most accurate price.
- Stay on top of invoices. Distribute invoices as soon as possible after a business transaction to ensure that payments are not forgotten or lost in the process.
- Research local and state incentives. The city of Tucson’s Small Business Enterprise Program provides preference to Tucson businesses that submit bids for construction, goods, services and materials.
- Market smarter. If you aren’t already, promote your small business directly to your target audience through email, social media, online and print advertising. This will maximize your reach and help boost sales.
- Maintain your lead in the industry. The best companies anticipate changes in customer needs, industry trends and technology. Push your team to stay current and talk often about new opportunities to stay ahead. Strive to be more innovative, faster and cost efficient than your competitors.
- Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. Prior to leading the Cox Southern Arizona team, Lisa ran a family business based in Tucson. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.