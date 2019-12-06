Vantage West Credit Union won the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Award (Over $1 billion Asset Category) from the Mountain West Credit Union Association. The award is given to a credit union for its practical application of the credit union philosophy “People helping people” within its operations. Vantage West won the state-level competition for its Digital Banking Conversion project.
Vantage West’s entry will advance to compete in the Credit Union National Association’s nationwide competition.