UA to Begin State-Funded COVID-19 Testing April 30
The Small Business Administration will begin accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans next week after President Donald Trump signed a $480 billion relief package into law on Friday, according to a joint statement released by the SBA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Latest News
The Rio Nuevo governing board unanimously approved a revised deal to build 16,500-square-feet of retail space, 252 new residential units and a restaurant near the Mercado District.
When I first interviewed local pizza pioneer Dino Chonis on the radio five years ago, we didn’t get to the pizza part of the conversation until half-way through the segment.
Business Chatter
