The UA can expect a $250 million drop in revenue along with a significant drop in new enrollment of both in-state and out-of-state students, according to UA President Robert C. Robbins.
Robbins delivered the grim news via an April 29 email to faculty and staff.
The UA is predicting:
• $250 million loss in revenue through June 2021;
• Auxiliary income loss of $58.2 million in revenue, including Intercollegiate Athletics;
• A decrease in philanthropic gifts and investment income from cash on hand, projected to result in a $54.8 million loss in revenue.
• A decrease of 11% in new in-state and 19% in new out-of-state undergraduate and graduate student enrollments, equivalent to an $18.7 million loss in revenue. Returning graduate student losses are projected to be 4% for in-state and out-of-state students, equivalent to a $1.6 million loss in tuition revenue.
• A decrease in research activity is projected to result in a $16 million hit to Facilities & Administrative Expense Recovery.
• Reduction in activities associated with departmental sales and service, summer programs, camps, and conferences is projected to result in a $14.1 million loss in revenue.
The UA has already seen an estimated $7.1 million in new expenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak and Robbins anticipates significant investments in fiscal year 2021 for testing, tracing, and isolation.