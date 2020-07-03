The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law recently announced the addition of Teresa Miguel-Stearns as the director of the Daniel F. Cracchiolo Law Library. She is also the associate dean of legal information innovation and a professor of law.
Miguel-Stearns joined UA Law after 15 years in various positions at the Lillian Goldman Law Library at Yale Law School, culminating in her appointment to director of the law library and professor of law in 2016. Since joining University of Arizona Law in April, Miguel-Stearns has assumed key leadership roles in the college’s evolving COVID-19 response and planning.