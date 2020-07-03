On Tuesday, June 9, the Tucson City Council accepted a $140,000 grant from the Recycling Partnership that will be used to combat recycling contamination throughout fiscal year 2021. Recycling contamination occurs when non-recyclables are placed in a recycling bin. The national contamination average is 17 percent—Tucson is nearly double that at 30 percent.
“So by volume, a third of what residents are putting in bins is considered to be trash or contaminated material,” said Carlos de la Torre, director of Environmental and General Services for the City of Tucson. “The whole intent of this is: what are we doing today? What is being thrown in the blue bins? Can we identify opportunities for us to recycle or divert some of the key contaminants?”
According to de la Torre, some of the most common contaminants are green waste (lawn trimmings), construction debris, rubber hoses, diapers and animal waste. But more than that, they also see some recyclables in regular trash containers.
Environmental and General Services will use the grant to conduct an eight-week audit of the recycling of 30,000 local homes. According to communications between the mayor and council, this audit will allow staff to check on each household over four service weeks. In addition to the monitoring and tagging the recyclables, the department will direct mail to each of the households at the beginning of the program and during the third service week. The first mailer will provide general recycling information about what is and isn’t recyclable, and the second message will be targeted at one of the more prevalent contaminants seen in the blue barrels. The audit is expected to begin in August.
In addition, a pre-sort audit will be conducted by a third-party contractor to establish a “baseline contamination rate,” and a post-monitoring sort to assess the effectiveness of the program. The hope is to cut the city’s contamination rate in half.
“If we see the composition is what we consider trash, or non-recyclable product, the question is does that give us the opportunity to create a different diversion program outside of the recycling program, or is it purely a fact that we’re using the recycling bin as another refuse bin?” de la Torre said.
Recycling contamination for the City of Tucson is more than a nuisance, it’s a financial burden. The city uses a third party processor for the recycling, and the city must pay extra everytime the contamination rate reaches a high enough level. Each year, Tucson pays an estimated $400,000 in extra fees due to its high recycling contamination.
In addition, recycling contamination is less and less accepted by international importers, the primary market for our country’s recyclables. Over the past few years, the final contamination rate for international acceptance has dropped from 3 to .5 percent, meaning Tucson has to spend even more money getting our recyclables to that level.
“So really, our goal is how can we cut operating costs significantly, and how can we improve the quality of our recycling products so that we as global citizens are doing everything we can to get recyclables back to market quickly,” de la Torre said.
According to de la Torre, the City of Tucson actively participates in national recycling associations, and got to know the nonprofit Recycling Partnership. Last year, the Recycling Partnership organized a 50-city summit, which representatives from Tucson attended. Tucson applied for the grants last September and found out they were selected in February. While the City will be using the $140,000, EGSD will also provide an additional $40,000 for labor costs for tagging contaminated bins during the survey period.
As much as this is an examination of the current state of the City’s recycling, EGSD will also use the grant to educate the public about what materials are recyclable after the audits conclude.
“Part of the effort is how can we reeducate ourselves on the program and how can we make it simple?” de la Torre said. “So as we move forward we’re going to put a lot of effort into public outreach and education. But we didn’t want to get that going without having a good database.”