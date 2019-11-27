The City of Tucson is opening its inaugural outdoor ice skating rink on Friday, located at 45 N. 5th Ave., across the street from Hotel Congress.
The rink, which will open at 4 p.m., will operate from Nov. 29 to Jan. 5, and will be open seven days a week, except for Christmas Day.
The rink will be available to the public and for private events during off-hours, with the facility operating from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Open skate will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, with skate rental included in that cost. Socks are required and gloves are highly recommended.
All purchases must be made at the rink, with no discounts given out for bringing your own skates. For more information on the rink and to make a reservation, call (520)-791-4101.