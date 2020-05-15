On Tuesday, May 12, Forbes published a list detailing the 10 US cities best poised to economically recover from coronavirus – as well as the 10 worst.
While the list was not ranked, Tucson landed among those best positioned to recover, which share traits like being college towns, tech hubs, and having fast growth pre-coronavirus. Other top 10 cities include Denver, Salt Lake City, San Jose, Washington DC, and Boise.
Forbes' list was based on a Moody's Analytics report detailing coronavirus impact among the 100 largest metro areas in the nation.
“The most dynamic recoveries may well bypass traditional powerhouses and take place instead in areas that either were or were poised to lead the way in 2020 before everything changed,” said Adam Kamins, author of the report.
Some of the 10 worst-positioned cities are Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, Detroit, and (unsurprisingly) New York City.