Right now, business isn’t usual. Thousands of Arizonans are at a loss, wondering if they’ll have jobs to go back to, or if their industry will even be the same. The Department of Labor released data on initial unemployment insurance claims, showing that claims jumped from 211,000 in the week ending March 7 to 6.6 million in the week ending March 28. This is more than a 3,000% increase in three weeks. These staggering numbers clearly show that our labor market is in crisis mode. Meanwhile, there’s unprecedented need for help in healthcare supporting those on the front lines, as well as industry-spanning logistics roles racing to keep up with a population in distress. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.
The Tucson Metro Chamber has been working for over 18 months to bring technology to Pima County connecting talent to our major industries through skills-based matching. We piloted the technology with two major hiring events with over a 65 percent hiring rate over the past year. More importantly, the Chamber has been working with Partnership for Economic Innovation in Maricopa County to bring this technology to Pima County to create a seamless, statewide workforce connection system using this scalable systems-level technology solution addressing Arizona’s workforce crisis.
As part of the long-range goal of the Tucson Metro Chamber to adopt statewide partners to address workforce needs, we are proud to have secured partners in Maricopa County. In collaboration with the Partnership, Tucson Metro Chamber members are a primary beneficiary on the Now Hiring #C19AZ website- a crisis response hub powered by Maricopa county’s existing Pipeline AZ platform. The partnerships and technology needed to help redirect a population at scale are already in place and equipped to handle the coming influx of job seekers. We are specifically targeting high demand positions open today in response to the COVID-19 outbreak- low and middle skill workers in healthcare and other COVID-19 critical service industries.
Now Hiring #C19AZ leverages Pipeline AZ’s unique skills-mapping technology and virtual hiring fair capabilities to match job seekers to real-time openings. It also offers free career coaching made possible through statewide partnerships to guide job seekers on pathways to future careers and any upskilling they might need to step into roles with businesses seeking help. As dire as this time is, we are inspired by those in our community who have already demonstrated that it’s also a good time to learn. We hope to be able to bridge this gap for people who have been let go right now—so that this forced time “on hold” can become the time that enables unforeseen potential.
During these uncertain times, partners community-wide have rallied to help by aggregating job openings and online training opportunities on Now Hiring #C19AZ. As unemployment numbers inevitably rise, it is our goal to positively impact displaced workers by identifying high demand positions during this time of crisis. You can help us spread the word by pushing this announcement on your social channels and reaching out to friends and business partners to get them onto the platform—so that we can streamline reaching critical mass for job seekers.
Job-seekers: visit Now Hiring #C19AZ for real-time immediate openings, free career coaching and to get matched with employers in virtual hiring fairs. Go online to c19az.com. Chamber member employers with immediate openings should contact Michael Guymon at michael@tucsonchamber.org. Online training providers and case management organizations wanting to join our efforts supporting crisis job seekers, may reach out as well to the chamber.
Together, we can have a collective impact and implement programs that make better connections, build skills our employers need and create a more certain future.
Amber Smith is the President and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber.