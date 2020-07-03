Timothy Medcoff, Co-Managing Partner of Farhang & Medcoff, was recently elected to chair the Tucson Metro Chamber Board of Directors.
“We’re excited to have Tim at the helm of our board because of his stellar business sense, his love of and involvement in our community, and his innovative thinking,” said Metro Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith.
Other newly appointed members of the board include Robert W. Assenmacher, CAID Group President; Stephanie Gilmore, North Tucson in Arizona Southern District Manager; Joe Salkowski, Tucson Electric Power Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs; T. VanHook, Habitat for Humanity Tucson Chief Executive Officer; Edmund Marquez, owner of four local Allstate Insurance Agencies; Danette Bewely, Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO; and Eric Cornidez, Arizona Society of Interventional Pain Physicians Director at Large