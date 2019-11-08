Dinner and ceremony
on Wednesday, Nov. 13
It is with great honor and pleasure that alongside our sponsors and event partners Tucson Local Media/Inside Tucson Business is able to once again honor individuals who have exemplified excellence in their leadership within the greater Tucson community.
The nominees for these prestigious awards will be honored on Nov. 13 at the seventh annual Executive Excellence Awards Banquet at Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment in Sahuarita.
The entire Tucson Local Media team wants to thank our sponsors, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, The Forum at Tucson, Sierra Tucson, Pain Institute of Southern Arizona, House Trevethan, Casago Property Management and Short Term Rentals and Konica Minolta.
We would also like to thank the Tucson community for selecting all of the great nominations within the eight categories. These nominations came from colleagues, business associates and acquaintances, and demonstrate outstanding leadership, knowledge and a significant level of accomplishment, placing them at the top of their fields.
I would also like to thank the staff of Tucson Local Media for their hard work and dedication in helping make these awards special for the Tucson community.