The Tucson Industrial Development Authority recently honored Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild “for his efforts to create and sustain affordable housing in the region.”
Programs he has helped grow, including the Tucson Pathway to Purchase Program, the Pima Tucson Homebuyer’s Solution Program and the Tucson IDA Mortgage Credit Certificate Programs, have had an impact of nearly $1 billion on local affordable housing, according to Tucson IDA President Larry Lucero.
Rothschild, who is stepping down after eight years as mayor, said there is still work to be done to provide residents with affordable housing throughout Pima County.
“There are a lot of good programs but people don’t know about them, including the very people we’re trying to reach,” he said. “There’s a lot more we can do.”
Lucero presented Rothschild with a Hemis Kachina, which, to the Hopi, represents abundance.
Lucero said the gift was appropriate “given the almost $1 billion impact you have helped have on affordable housing in Southern Arizona.”