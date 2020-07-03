By unanimous vote of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Isabel Georgelos was named the organization’s next president and CEO. Georgelos has been at the helm for the past year as the chamber administrator.
“It is an honor to lead this beloved organization and continue our mission to serve small business and our community,” Georgelos said. “¡Nos queda mucho por delante, pero juntos lo lograremos! (We have a long way to go, but together we will succeed!)”
Georgelos is a Tucson native who brings 25 years of corporate leadership experience working with top retailers in the country.
Karla Morales, Director of Multicultural Advancement for The University of Arizona, was named chair of the board. Ericka Aguilar, Arizona Lotus Corp Sales Manager, was named vice chair—and CBIZ Employee Benefits Vice President of Business Development Oscar Diaz was named board treasurer.
“I am committed to the Arizona community and look forward to working with our staff and Board of Directors to move forward the efforts that impact our community businesses and workforce development,” Morales said.