The methods that businesses use to promote their products and services have drastically changed throughout the years thanks to technology. The pandemic highlighted the importance of businesses having an online presence for times when in-person gatherings aren’t feasible. Consider some of the following tips to market your business and attract new customers.
- Define your target market. Before you invest in marketing, clearly define your audience. By doing this, you will be more effective in building a strategy that will successfully reach your identified target market.
- Look for inspiration, but don’t copy. Customers love businesses who are original and authentic. Create your own distinctive identity that is unique to your brand.
- Create your brand’s personality. Think of your brand as a person. For example, is your business persona spunky, serious or easygoing? Once you find your brand’s personality, emulate it across all marketing platforms.
- Learn SEO. Businesses can increase engagement and recognition by incorporating search engine optimization techniques as a part of an overall online marketing strategy.
- Embrace social media. Social media is more than a tool to gain exposure; it has become a necessary part of business operations. You can use social media to place promoted ads and offers that have the ability to create a more direct connection to customers.
- Make connections. Proactively follow new social influencers and other local businesses on social media platforms. You will increase your business network and the chance for your content to be re-shared.
- Leverage email marketing. Email delivers as much traffic as all social channels combined. When deciding which tactics to use for your marketing campaign, it’s important to consider various channels that will help you achieve your goals.
- Know when and where to advertise; quality beats quantity. Identify trends that are relevant to your business and the market you serve. These factors can help guide when and where you should promote your business.
- Create visual content. Images and videos captivate readers’ attention, and provide the opportunity to elevate key promotional messages.
- Create community awareness through philanthropy. Support charitable organizations that align with your company’s values. Cox Charities makes meaningful connections with our community through volunteer work and support for local Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations and projects.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ Southern Arizona Cox employees. Prior to joining the Cox Southern Arizona team, Lisa ran a family business based in Tucson and is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.