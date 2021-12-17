It seems as though 2021 has raced by at light speed after the year we experienced prior, when the world slowed down as we navigated the pandemic. For many companies, this year was all about making up for lost time, reconnecting with clients and employees, and reestablishing a healthy business. As we near the closing of another year, it is a great time to take a breath and slow down, and begin thinking about your goals for the New Year. Here are 10 tips to make sure you get a running start as the clock strikes 12.
- Dust off your business plan. Once a business plan is created, it can often be overlooked or forgotten when times get busy. Before year end, take some time to revisit your plan and determine if you have gotten off track or need to make any changes.
- Set New Year’s resolutions. Set a New Year’s resolution for your business. This can be something as simple as hiring new team members, enhancing company culture, improving your online presence, etc.
- Launch a new product. Consider launching a new product or service in 2022 to increase the momentum of your business.
- Consider hiring needs. A new year means new needs; this can mean it’s time to reevaluate your current staffing plan and figure out if you need additional support. Also, evaluate your current employees and see if you can promote from within.
- Reinvest in your business. With year-end numbers available, it is a great time to assess your financial situation and reinvest in your company. Check your most profitable items, make renovations, and reinvest your money in places you believe will benefit your business.
- Get organized. Now that employees are coming back to the office, things may be awry and different. Begin the New Year by cleaning and getting your space organized. This can make everything easier to find and increase productivity, especially when you come back from the holidays. It also will reinvigorate your team.
- Learn something new. Check to see if there are any new certifications or classes you can take while you are off on holiday break. These classes can teach you valuable lessons that can help you succeed in future business developments.
- Discover your digital presence. An easy way to jump start the New Year is by investing some time into your digital presence. I drive home this topic in many of my columns because keeping up with the rapidly growing digital world is crucial for business owners. Take more time every week to post on social media, send out email blasts or build your website.
- Begin networking. Jump start your next year by growing your network. An easy way to do this is to be active on LinkedIn and connect with others within your industry.
- Find time for yourself. This year has been extremely busy for everyone, and you have may have worked 80-hour weeks just to get things done, so it’s important you take time for yourself during the holidays. Making sure you are rested and recharged can ensure that you can put a better foot forward in 2022.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.