The holiday season is the perfect time to say “thank you” to employees for all of their hard work and dedication throughout the unprecedented year we’ve experienced. I am extremely thankful for everyone I get to work with at Cox Communications and I am proud to be a part of such an incredible team. This year Cox has made a $50,000 donation to the Salvation Army to help rescue Christmas in Tucson, Sierra Vista and Douglas. Take a look at these ideas to show appreciation for your employees this holiday season and consider extending a special thank you to your loyal customers as well.
- Write a note. Handwritten, personalized notes can be the best way to show appreciation without additional expenses. Block off some time on your calendar to write a letter to each employee, thanking them for their hard work.
- Cater a lunch. The best way to everyone’s heart is through their stomach. Treat staff to a catered lunch or, if your employees are working from home, order them a lunch through a food delivery service.
- Mobile car wash day. Hire a mobile car wash company to come to your business or your employees’ homes and wash everyone’s cars while they are working.
- Add a holiday. Consider closing the office on days like Christmas Eve so employees have time to holiday shop and prepare their family dinners.
- Give up your parking spot. Reward an outstanding employee, or the employee of the year, by giving them your parking spot to use in the new year.
- Update technology. If you know your employees are working on older computers, consider gifting them with brand new technology for the new year. This goes for office furniture and supplies, as well.
- Plan a Zoom party. Consider hosting a virtual holiday party this year to spend quality time with employees and thank them for their hard work in such an unprecedented year.
- Make a donation. Let employees pick a charity of their choice and make a monetary donation on their behalf. You can also plan to match their donations, encouraging them to give back this holiday season.
- Holiday bonus. If your business is able to, set aside a budget to reward employees with a small bonus at the end of the year to help with their holiday shopping.
- Office wide gift. If you are unable to gift each employee individually, consider purchasing something fun for the whole office, like a TV for the break room or fancy espresso machine.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. Cox, a long-time partner, is lending a hand recently presented a $50,000 donation from the James Cox Foundation to The Salvation Army to help rescue Christmas in Tucson, Sierra Vista and Douglas and Cox employees are busy connecting low income families to the internet with Connect2Compete services. Learn more about our philanthropic initiatives at coxcharities.org.