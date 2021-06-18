Balancing work life with home life can be a challenge for many people who work long hours and into the weekends. It’s important to take the time to recharge outside of the workplace and spend time with family and friends so you don’t burn out. Follow the tips below to balance personal with professional.
- Get organized. Plan your workday ahead of time and prioritize any urgent tasks that you need to complete first. If you tend to work better in the mornings, start these tasks first thing before making any phone calls or answering emails.
- Track your time. Track how long you’re spending on each task throughout the day. Notice where you have time suckers, such as browsing your Facebook feed or chatting with a co-worker, and work to eliminate these from your schedule to maximize productivity.
- Avoid multitasking. Focus on one task at a time so you can give it your all and get it done quicker. Close out of all other browser tabs and buckle down on one project from the top of your to-do list.
- Don’t overcommit. Speak up if you feel that you are drowning in work. It’s OK to ask for help from a colleague.
- Limit meetings. Do your best to only attend meetings that you absolutely need to be a part of. By limiting the amount of meetings in your day, you will free up time to get the important work done.
- Lower your stress level. Consider going for a walk during your lunch break or just pushing away from your desk for a brief walk down the hall to clear your mind. Making time for yourself is important in reducing stress and creating a good work/life balance.
- Lean on your support system. Join forces with your colleagues to create a plan of action for the days when you need to leave early for a family function or when you take a mental health day.
- Unplug. If your job allows, power down your devices in the evening so you aren’t tempted to work while at home. If you must be connected, let your colleagues know that you won’t be checking emails after a certain time and have them call if there is an urgent matter.
- Get more sleep. Lack of sleep will greatly increase your stress. Instead of relying on caffeine to wake you up in the morning, try getting to bed a little earlier to wake up feeling refreshed. Mobile apps, like Sleep Cycle, can help you get your sleep schedule back on track.
- Take a vacation. Schedule an annual vacation where you can disconnect and recharge. Taking a break from the daily grind is not only extremely important for your mental and physical health, but it will also help boost your productivity when you’re back at the office.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250-plus Southern Arizona Cox employees. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.