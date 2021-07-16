As a leader in your business, you’re always learning. Each year it seems there are new ways to promote your brand, manage your time, increase your bottom line – the list goes on. Check out the ideas below to learn some of the most important skills, and share them with your employees too!
- Personal branding. Build up your online presence and thought leadership by being more active online. Contribute content relevant to your industry on social media and connect with associates on LinkedIn. You want people to view you as an expert in your industry and the go-to person for products and services. You can even write guest columns for your local business and community publications on topics, positioning you as a subject matter expert.
- Authenticity. Gaining trust and building relationships with your customers stems from being authentic. Build on this skill by making an effort to connect with your customers and give them a glimpse into your life as a business owner. Consider offering a behind-the-scenes look at your life and business on social media.
- Persuasive writing. Being able to write compelling and persuasive content for your website, sales copy and email marketing will make a huge impact on whether or not your customer is enticed to read further or purchase your services.
- Social media marketing. Study up on the latest social media marketing trends. Consider setting aside a separate budget to dedicate to social media marketing this year, such as Facebook ads, to see how it can impact your sales.
- Stress management. Eliminating stress is crucial if you want to remain a healthy and productive leader. Consider practicing deep breathing, meditation or creating a habit to walk around the neighborhood – hey, this also gives you a chance to connect with your neighbors and be visible!
- Speed-reading. In a world with so much content at our fingertips, reading and retaining information quickly is an important skill to have. Practice this skill by reading for one hour each day and summarizing the content you’ve read afterwards.
- Public speaking. Sign up for a communications course that will help you overcome your fears and learn how to capture an audience with storytelling. This talent allows you to be a subject matter expert at industry conferences and other local business seminars.
- Cultural awareness. Look into training classes that cover how to foster and work in an increasingly diverse global economy. This would be a great skill to share with your employees as well.
- Something fun. After hours, get your mind off work with a crash course on something that interests you such as photography, gardening or learning how to play a musical instrument.
- Fore! There are many golf clinics and leagues around Tucson, which helps you hone your skills for work-related tournaments.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ Southern Arizona Cox employees. Prior to joining the Cox Southern Arizona team, Lisa ran a family business based in Tucson and is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Reach her at