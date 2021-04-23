Email scams, financial fraud and computer hacking have increased during the past year while so many worked and learned remotely. Some of the advanced scams have become more difficult to detect, leaving employees unsure of what is real and what is fake. Follow these steps to enhance cybersecurity and protect your business from potential threats.
- Establish a VPN. A virtual private network uses encryption and secure tunneling to protect your employees’ online communications and data transfers while working anywhere on a secure network.
- Password management. Require employees to select strong, complex passwords for their company devices. Aim for at least eight characters with a capital letter and symbol included. Also, encourage employees to use separate passwords for devices and web logins.
- Protect sensitive data. Keep data such as employee records, SSNs, health and credit card information off laptops and mobile devices. If you need to transfer sensitive data, always use an encryption service.
- Install security software. Now is a good time to ensure your employees have security software installed on their work devices. Keeping security software current is a great line of defense against viruses and malware.
- Secure your website. Hackers are invisible and fast, and can be detrimental, especially if your website houses customer details and credit card information. Ensure your website is protected by a web application firewall or security applications.
- Back up your data. If you don’t do so already, it is imperative that you back up data on a regular basis in case you are a victim of cybercrime and need to erase and re-install your data. Cox Business offers peace of mind with Security Suite and Online Backup solutions.
- Monitor accounts. Keep a careful watch on your accounts – especially financial – for unusual or unauthorized activity.
- Update software often. If your company uses software like Zoom for communications, be sure to have employees update their software to new versions as soon as they release to ensure maximum security.
- Offer training. Help your employees recognize email scams and better protect company data by offering training through webinars. Regular trainings will equip employees with the right tools and knowledge to quickly detect a threat and respond according to industry best practices.
- Create an incident response plan. Create a plan for if your business does become a victim of cybercrime. Include instructions for how employees can elevate the incident to the next level of leadership or IT personnel.
