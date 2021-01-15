A new year is upon us, and many of us are looking for ways to make the next 12 months impactful by increasing success, becoming more profitable and taking business to the next level. Check out these New Year’s resolutions designed for business owners who want to kick-start a successful 2021.
1. Revamp your marketing plan. Many businesses are shifting to digital advertising to reach their audience. Consider hiring a marketing expert to evaluate your current plan and make business promotion a priority. As a reminder, our Tucson Cox Media team are experts at adding visibility to organizations through a wide variety of digital platforms and channels.
2. Fill open positions. Attract new employees by focusing your efforts on one or two highly qualified candidates instead of trying to reach hundreds at once. LinkedIn can be a valuable asset for seeking out prospects that fit the job qualifications.
3. Increase social media presence. Social media is an inexpensive way to build customer relations and promote your business. Increase your presence by producing more content and responding to customers’ comments in a timely matter.
4. Refresh your website. If you’ve neglected your company website for some time, it’s the perfect occasion to show it some love. Freshen it up with a new design and check for broken links.
5. Give the office a makeover. Ensure your employees have the proper space and technology needed to succeed. In addition, perks such as coffee bars and catered lunch can lead to employee satisfaction and create positive buzz about your workplace.
6. Learn a new skill. Now is the time to attend that business webinar you’ve had your eye on. Pencil in a few virtual events throughout the year to learn something new.
7. Boost company culture. Treat your employees to a handful of team-building days. I always find that great bonding happens out of the office, along with some great conversations about the business.
8. Give back. Nothing grows goodwill for your company better than giving back to your community. At Cox, our employees volunteer their time through our charitable arm, Cox Charities. During the holidays, we donated $50,000 to The Salvation Army to help rescue Christmas in Tucson, Sierra Vista and Douglas.
9. Become a mentor. Put your business knowledge and experience to good use by mentoring a colleague or hosting a virtual lecture at a local school.
10. Make time for yourself. Make a point to free up time in your schedule for a quarterly mental health day. A healthy work−life balance leads to increased productivity and creativity and we all learned last year that mental health is extremely important for productivity, fulfillment and happiness.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. In 2020, the employees of Cox, through Cox Charities, awarded more than $100,000 to 20 charities in Southern Arizona. Learn more about our philanthropic initiatives at coxcharities.org.