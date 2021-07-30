Investing in a corporate wellness program is beneficial to both your employees and your business. By promoting wellness in the workplace, you give employees the support they need to thrive personally, and to boost their motivation at work. Consider these tips to create a healthy workplace and successful wellness program.
- Listen to employees’ needs. Distribute an anonymous survey to employees in order to get a better understanding of the type of wellness programs they would like to participate in.
- Create a healthy work environment. Exercise is known to boost productivity. Encourage employees to get moving during break periods. Employees can connect to nearby Cox Wi-Fi hot spots to listen to music during their walks without using up data.
- Blend wellness and company culture. Give your employees a space to de-stress by turning an empty office into an exercise room. At Cox, we offer employees a trail around our main office with mileage markers. This trail encourages employees to take a walk during their breaks, helping them to clear their mind and relieve stress.
- Offer education. Wellness education is important for promoting a healthy lifestyle. Consider offering in-person or online classes on topics like nutrition and disease prevention. Some health insurance providers offer free educational sessions that you may look into.
- Be a leader. Do your part by participating in your team’s wellness activities. Cox’s leadership actively participates alongside its team at company-sponsored nonprofit walk events.
- Make it social. Wellness is about having fun. Engage employees and encourage conversation about wellness goals. Consider hosting a challenge to boost interaction around your new wellness program.
- Set goals as a team. When everyone is working toward a common goal, it fosters interaction and teamwork in the workplace.
- Know your numbers. This is not just a statement; it’s actually an annual program that Cox offers its employees. We bring in medical staff to conduct free biometric screening tests During the event, we stock employee break rooms with fruit, energy drinks and healthy snacks.
- Use technology to reach fitness goals. Encourage employees to use mobile apps to monitor and track fitness goals. This allows them to access popular workout tutorials on the go. From time to time, we offer Fit Bits as prize incentives when employees log in their walking progress.
- Incorporate volunteering. Many volunteer opportunities incorporate physical activity, such as working in a community garden or building houses for those in need.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.