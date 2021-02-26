As a leader in your company, it’s important to be respectful of your employees’ time so they are not swamped with work after a day full of meetings. Follow these tips to maximize business-meeting efficiency.
Determine the need. Can you communicate the information in an email or memo instead? Make a habit of summarizing the meeting points and determine if you can just send them in an email instead.
Organize the talking points. Decide what needs most discussion or attention, and order the topics of discussion from greatest to least importance. If the meeting runs short on time, the key topics will have been covered.
Be selective. Think about who needs to be in a meeting. Only invite those who will leave the meeting with a task or will be affected by the topic of discussion.
Distribute an agenda. Before the meeting begins, distribute an agenda that defines the mission and goals of the meeting. Ensure that there is enough time for participants to familiarize themselves with the material and arrive prepared.
Designate a moderator. Select an individual to run the meeting and bring everyone through the agenda. This person will make sure the conversation remains aligned and does not veer too far off topic.
Make introductions. If there are any new clients or employees, be sure to make quick introductions at the beginning of the meeting so everyone knows who is on the call.
Take notes. Choose a note taker to jot down any tasks assigned or decisions made during the conversation. After the meeting ends, distribute the notes and action items to participants.
Allow everyone a chance to be heard. Ensure that everyone has a chance to speak, not just the dominant personalities. Build in enough time for each participant to comfortably voice his or her thoughts. This is especially important in virtual meetings where employees often accidentally talk over each other.
Assign responsibility. Before wrapping up, take a few minutes to reiterate decisions made, tasks assigned, and deadlines set. Ensure that everyone is on the same page before adjourning.
Stick to the schedule. Make certain there is enough time to cover all talking points. Ending early is a plus, but if time is running out, be respectful of everyone’s schedules and stick to the agreed end time.
One extra idea. To make meetings fun and allow team members to get a little closer, we recently had meeting participants (pre)download the app “Psych!” and went a few rounds of an icebreaker game.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ Southern Arizona Cox employees with the majority working in the field or from home offices. Lisa is an undergraduate of the UA and received her MBA from the university’s Eller College of Management. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.