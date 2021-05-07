Ensuring your team is equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in their field will help create a powerhouse that will carry your business toward long-term success. At Cox, it is a measured accountability for each leader to work with their employees on individual development plans and regular one-on-one coaching meetings. This commitment has helped many Cox employees progress to higher positions within our company. Follow these steps to improve employee development at your company.
- Create individualized plans. Sit down with your employees to discuss their career goals and create a unique development plan. For example, if an employee would like to become a manager one day, you can set aside time for them to attend leadership training or sit in on management meetings.
- Remove barriers. Break down siloes between different levels of the company to enhance communication and encourage employees to share ideas with the management team.
- Act as a mentor. An office mentor program can do wonders for your company’s culture, and it allows senior employees to get to know junior employees. Many of our leaders at Cox are not only mentors within the company but also act as mentors to other professionals in the community.
- Develop a training program. It’s better to have a comprehensive training program in place for new hires right off the bat, rather than having them start without any formal onboarding. This way, there will be no disconnect between current employees and new hires.
- Invest in professional memberships. The cost of an annual membership fee is minimal compared to the valuable relationships and skills employees can acquire from being a part of a professional organization within their field. Many of our employees in Southern Arizona participate and sit on local boards such as Tucson Chamber, Southern AZ Leadership Council, Reid Park Zoo, to name a few - which not only gets them involved in local projects but also gives them leadership skills.
- Go virtual. There are many virtual-based training platforms for employees to freshen up their skills. Sites like Skillshare.com offer online training courses on a variety of topics including the latest in social media strategy and sales presentations.
- Provide performance reviews. Let employees know how they’re doing, and what they can be doing differently in order to reach their goals. Be candid, but also constructive, in your feedback. At Cox, we commit to one-on-one meetings with our employees on a recurring basis.
- Recognize accomplishments. Rather than waiting until the performance review, give positive feedback on noteworthy achievements throughout the year to encourage employees to keep up the good work.
- Encourage networking. Send employees to industry conferences and networking events to build communication skills and make professional connections.
- Mix it up. Give employees the opportunity to delve into other departments by shadowing a co-worker for the day. This gives them an idea of what others are working on and helps them see how everyone works together to achieve overall company goals.
Autumn Van Den Berg is the Public Affairs Manager for Cox Communications. Autumn focuses on community partnerships and leads a team of community relations professionals.