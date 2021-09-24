Hiring a diverse team is essential to foster creativity and innovation, even more important is to reflect the communities that you serve. Cox celebrates the diversity in our company in many ways such as our employee-driven diversity councils, highlighting the impact many Latino employees and local leaders make in the community during Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate and encourage diversity in your workplace.
- Understand diversity. Remember that diversity not only includes race – it also includes gender, age, physical abilities and religious, lifestyle and cultural backgrounds.
- Measure it. Measurement gives an objective look at the level of diversity your company currently has at each level, and where improvements can be made to promote diversity and racial equity.
- Survey employees. Understand how your employees view your company’s culture and diversity, and be willing to make changes if needed.
- Be accountable. As a business leader, it’s your duty to take action toward creating a workplace that fosters inclusion. Recognize where improvements could be made and create a plan of action to improve.
- Attract diversity. It is important for your business to show that it welcomes diversity by including culturally diverse messaging in external materials as well as getting involved in the community. For example, Cox donated a lab and technology center to SAAF’s Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th to provide resources to youth who identify as part of the LGTBQ community.
- Expand your reach. Include job listings in newspapers and employment publications that reach a wide audience. Websites such as diversityworking.com ensure minority job seekers will see your listing.
- Create a safe space. Encourage employees to speak up about concerns without fear of being attacked or discounted. Studies show that psychological safety in the workplace enhances learning, innovation and performance.
- Include diversity at all levels. A diverse upper management team encourages employee retention, since it shows employees that they have an equal opportunity to grow and achieve their professional goals.
- Implement training. Offer training for managers about unconscious bias and inclusive interviewing practices. There are many online training tools available, or consider hiring a professional to speak on the topic over videoconference.
- Offer resources. The University of Arizona provides information and links to outside resources on diversity and inclusion at diversity.arizona.edu. At Cox, we have a Diversity and Inclusion Office, as well as employee resource groups that allow employees to network with colleagues across our organization.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.