Looking back on the past year, no one could have predicted the significant impact that the pandemic has had on the way we live and work. But weathering it all together ultimately made us stronger, helped optimize processes and helped businesses become more human-centric. There are many important business lessons that came from these unprecedented times.
- Agility. The uncertainty during the pandemic illustrated how important it is for companies to be comfortable with change and willing to shift gears when necessary. No longer are businesses able to stick to traditional ways, it’s imperative to be able to adapt and adjust on the fly.
- Technology. If it’s one thing that kept many businesses afloat during these unprecedented times, it’s modern technology. The past year has accelerated the adoption of online communication tools; making fast, reliable internet to power these tools a necessity.
- Crisis planning. It goes without saying that a crisis can hit at any time, so an important lesson is to be prepared for anything. Having a plan in place for potential crisis situations will ensure your company can adapt accordingly and respond correctly.
- Productivity. Finding ways to remain productive amidst a global crisis was a unique challenge this year. Setting routines helps employees continue to be productive when life gets chaotic.
- Social interaction. Companies have implemented virtual meetups and social chat channels to ensure the workplace culture extends beyond the walls of the office.
- Workplace wellbeing. Things like encouraging mental health days or offering words of encouragement are examples of how business leaders can influence their employees’ wellbeing.
- Reinvention. Many businesses had to shift gears and step in to help during troubling times. We learned that with some ingenuity, businesses can reinvent themselves in order to provide essential items and services during crisis situations.
- Collaboration. Keeping a sense of community and collaboration while many companies worked remotely was a new challenge this year. Online meeting tools and clear and frequent internal communication were key to ensuring employees are on the same page and able to work together, even while apart.
- Transparency. Especially in times of crisis, transparency is key to establishing trust and addressing the concerns of employees and customers. Business leaders need to be transparent in their communications to ensure everyone is on the same page.
- Digital presence. Social media proved to be an excellent way to reach new customers, while having a digital storefront allowed businesses to continue servicing their community.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.