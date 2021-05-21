For many businesses, a website is the starting point for getting a customer interested in a product or service and inquiring to learn more. But in a sea of digital information and competition, how do you get customers to notice your business and not only visit your website but also stay longer and engage with it? Try out these tips for getting your website noticed and driving more sales.
- Set up analytics. Utilize tools like Google Analytics to start tracking where visitors are coming from and better understand what is working and what is not. If no one is clicking to visit your website from your marketing emails, it’s time to refresh your email content to boost engagement.
- Implement SEO. Go through each webpage and boost SEO by incorporating popular search words throughout the copy. Using great keywords will help get your website seen in Google search results and increase the chances of a customer clicking to read more.
- Create a blog. Share industry trends and insights through a website blog. This is an excellent way to get noticed by potential new customers if you share valuable content with great SEO. For example, our Cox Converge blog offers many resources for consumers—from a beginner’s guide to social media, to the lowdown on smart security systems.
- Write compelling content. If your website provides useful information that customers are looking for, they are likely to stay on your site longer and come back for more. Take the time to think about what problems you can solve for your customers and include useful tips throughout the site.
- Don’t forget mobile. Many customers will be using their smartphone or tablet to visit your business site. Test out your website on a mobile device to make sure it is user-friendly with no glitches.
- Promote your content. Set aside a budget for advertising on social media platforms like Facebook to drive customers to your site. You can also engage relevant social media influencers to help promote your business to their followers.
- Use interactive images and videos. Images and videos captivate readers’ attention, and provide the opportunity to elevate key promotional messages in an exciting way. Research production services such as those offered by Cox Media locally.
- Look for inspiration, but don’t copy. Create your own distinctive identity that is unique to your brand. Take a look at what your competitors are doing with their websites, but resist the urge to just copy what is working for them. Customers love businesses who are original and authentic.
- Publish everywhere. When you write blog content, be sure to publish everywhere you can to attract new traffic to your website. Sites like Medium, LinkedIn and Reddit are great places to publish content with links to your website for more.
- Host a giveaway. Nothing pulls customers in faster than something free. Consider hosting an enticing giveaway or sale that attracts customers to your website and have them enter their email to participate. This will allow you to retarget them after the giveaway is over, a win-win for the both of you.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ Southern Arizona Cox employees. Cox is honored to serve thousands of Tucsonans and to provide students with internet and Wi-Fi access. Reach her at