S
ummer months can be slow for many industries, particularly during this unusual summer, so now is the perfect time to refresh your marketing strategy and attract new customers.
Define your target market. Before you invest in marketing, clearly define your audience. By doing this, you will be more effective in building a strategy that will successfully reach your identified target market.
Look for inspiration, but don’t copy. Customers love businesses who are original and authentic. Create your own distinctive identity that is unique to your brand.
Create your brand’s personality. Think of your brand as a person. For example, is your business persona spunky, serious or easygoing? Once you find your brand’s personality, emulate it across all marketing platforms.
Learn SEO. Businesses can increase engagement and recognition by incorporating search engine optimization techniques as a part of an overall online marketing strategy.
Embrace social media. Social media is more than a tool to gain exposure; it has become a necessary part of business operations.
Make connections. Proactively follow new social influencers and other local businesses on social media platforms. You will increase your business network and the chance for your content to be re-shared.
Leverage email marketing. Email delivers as much traffic as all social channels combined. When deciding which tactics to use for your marketing campaign, it’s important to consider various channels that will help you achieve your goals.
Use interactive images and videos in your content. Images and videos captivate readers’ attention, and provide the opportunity to elevate key promotional messages. Research production services such as those offered by Cox Media locally.
Create community awareness through philanthropy. Support charitable organizations that align with your company’s values. Cox Charities makes meaningful connections with our community through volunteer work and annual gifts to local Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations.
Know when and where to advertise; quality beats quantity. Identify trends that are relevant to your business and the market you serve. These factors can help guide when and where you should promote your business.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ Southern Arizona Cox employees. Prior to joining the Cox Southern Arizona team, Lisa ran a family business based in Tucson and is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.