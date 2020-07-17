Putting in 100 percent effort at work every single day is easier said than done, especially if you are working remotely. Here are 10 ways you can motivate yourself, and share with your team, to produce great work, even when you feel stuck in a rut. Set goals. Setting goals and intentions gives you long-term vision and motivation. Where do you want to be in your career in five years? Answer these questions in a journal and map out a plan to achieve them.
Focus on the big picture. Think about how each task on your to-do list has an impact on the success or failure of the project or business as a whole.
Visualize the outcomes. Take a few minutes every day to close your eyes and clearly visualize what success looks and feels like in detail. Visualizing your goals is a powerful way to get motivated.
Set yourself up for success. Plan ahead so you can get to bed in time and have quick meals ready to eat before work or take into the office.
Make work fun. A fun work environment will help make time pass faster, leaving less room for boredom or procrastination. Take a break to call a coworker to add some enjoyment to your day.
Think positive. Having motivational quotes as your computer background or on sticky notes will act as a source of daily inspiration and push you to think positively.
Record your progress. Keep a log of professional achievements so you can look back on your progress throughout the year.
Find accountability. We’re more likely to perform well if the people around us are doing the same thing.
Make a bet. Money is a great motivator. Make a bet with a family member or friend with enough money on the line so you won’t want to lose. For example, give your family member $100 and only allow them to give it back to you if you finish your project on time.
Celebrate achievements. Reward yourself when you hit milestones to help keep the momentum going. It can be simple, like enjoying your favorite treat after finishing a difficult task, or purchasing something from your wish list.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ Southern Arizona Cox employees. Prior to joining the Cox Southern Arizona team, Lisa ran a family business based in Tucson and is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.