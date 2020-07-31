Tom Sorley.jpg

The Sundt Companies recently named Tom Sorley as the newest member to their board of directors. With 40 years of experience under his belt, Sorley excelled as the chief executive officer at San Francisco’s Rosendin Electric until his retirement in 2019. He has been described as “A tireless advocate for the construction industry” by his peers and was named one of Engineering News Records’ Top 25 influential people in the construction industry in 2019.