Kathleen Sebelius served as governor of Kansas from 2003 to 2009, and then as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2014. Today, she’s the CEO of Sebelius Resources LLC. She spoke with Inside Tucson Business last week about the state of federal health care policy.
You were there for the roll out of the Affordable Care Act and the various bumps in the road. Where is the Affordable Care Act today?
I think as we look at eight years since the president signed the Affordable Care Act into law, some significant process has been made by Americans to access affordable, comprehensive health coverage. Millions of people, including lots of folks in the state of Arizona now, have been able to take advantage of Medicaid expansion, Arizona being one of the 32 states that expanded their Medicaid, so the lowest income workers could have comprehensive coverage. We have another nine million people enrolled in the marketplaces across the country. Every state has a marketplace available. Those are folks who didn’t have affordable coverage in their workplace and now can buy comprehensive coverage, many of them getting a government tax break because they don’t have an employer paying a share of their coverage, they get a lower premium. We’ve got some of the lowest uninsured rates we’ve ever seen in this country. We definitely have more children and adults in comprehensive coverage than we’ve ever had and fewer medical bankruptcies, fewer people who say they’re having trouble paying their bills, more people accessing preventive care on a regular basis. Women for the first time not paying double what their male colleagues and brothers are paying for the same insurance coverage. Millions of people have access to cancer screenings and contraception. There’s been enormous progress in the last eight years.
A big change for the Affordable Care Act with the tax bill was the removal of the individual mandate. What’s the impact of no longer requiring people to buy health insurance?
The Republican Congress had more than 50 votes to try and repeal so-called Obamacare over the last eight years. They failed. When President Trump came in with a grandiose promise that on day one he would have a repeal bill on his desk, that clearly failed. They failed again to pass a comprehensive bill. Instead, they’ve decided to try actions at the executive level that really sabotaged the law.
It doesn’t get rid of the law, [such as] getting rid of the individual mandate, the individual responsibility portion, which says that if you can afford to buy health care, you need to buy it. You need to be part of the insurance pool, because frankly you don’t know when you’re going to get sick and come through the doors of a hospital and it’s fair that everyone does his or her part. If your income qualifies, you’ll get tax help doing that, but you should be in the pool. By repealing the individual mandate, younger, healthier, potentially wealthier people will drop out and choose just to pay the penalty or forego the penalty now that they don’t have it anymore, and it will leave the framework of the law in place. But every economist, every budget analyst says premiums will go up a minimum of 10 percent and it could go up 15 to 20 percent across the board. People who rely on the marketplace pools for their health coverage, who are in the middle of a cancer treatment, who have diabetes, who need ongoing medication, have to stay in the pool and this act by this Congress and president just raised their premiums by double digits.
There are new regulations that allow people to purchase healthcare plans that don’t include the 10 essential benefits required to be covered under the Affordable Care. Does that have a similar effect?
It does. I’ve had many lives in this healthcare space, and one of them I was the Kansas Insurance Commissioner for eight years. Long before this federal law passed, one of the big jobs of an insurance commissioner is to run a consumer protection division and try to get companies to pay policies and pay the benefits that people think they have. We saw case after case, time after time, where in the fine print of something sold to a Kansan calling itself health insurance, was really not that at all. It didn’t cover ambulance care, it didn’t cover hospital care, they wouldn’t pay for medication. Unfortunately, that was all part of the tiny print in the 18th page, but an unassuming consumer would have bought a policy they thought was health insurance. What this administrative act does is, once again, license those junk policies to be sold in massive amounts and again, if you are older, if you are likely to have a pre-existing condition, if you have some kind of health condition, you’re probably going to be far more careful about reading every line of every policy and you’re unlikely to get tripped up. You might, but you’re less likely. If you’re in the younger, healthier population, you’re looking at prices and you think you’re buying health insurance, but the policies that are likely to come back onto the market that were banned by the passage of the Affordable Care Act are really not health insurance at all. They cover some things some of the time, but if you have a bad diagnosis, if you’re in a terrible accident, even if you are skiing and have an ACL tear, the likelihood is that you’ll be left with thousands and thousands of dollars-worth of medical bills that you won’t be able to pay or that could send you and your family into medical bankruptcy.
What do you make of this Alexander-Collins bill that has been floating around in the Senate?
I think it’s an unfortunate partisan deviation from what had been a framework that was very bipartisan. Sen. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee and Sen. Patty Murray from Washington state, one a Republican, one a Democrat, had actually put together a package of legislation to stabilize the marketplaces, to make sure that in areas where there weren’t enough insurance companies competing, that there was some additional help to that state or that area to draw new insurance companies in, to reinstate what was part of the original act that the Republicans essentially blocked funding for, which was reinsurance. If one company in Arizona ended up with a larger percentage of people who had serious health conditions, they could get some reimbursement balance from the insurance pool. That was originally part of the law, and as I say, would again stabilize the market. The whole goal is to get more companies in, more companies, more competition actually lowers rates. Sens. Murray and Alexander were looking at trying to block this double digit rate increase that’s coming and put a package of legislation. Unfortunately, the House Republicans made it clear that they were not interested in anything bipartisan. The senators went back to the drawing board, dropped the bipartisan sponsors, and went to an entirely Republican version that has some of the features of the original bill but added some very broad and restrictive abortion language and women’s health language that would make it very difficult for any woman in this country, even spending her own money on her own insurance, to ever insure a full range of reproductive health services. That is a measure that is not at all necessary to stabilize the marketplace, won’t do anything for people’s rates, but will make health services for a number of women almost impossible to access. There are now a number of senators who feel they’d just rather not have the bill go forward at all.