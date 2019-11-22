Richard Carlucci recently joined the Sundt Infrastructure Development Group as a bid director. He will be responsible for public-private partnership bids and private development opportunities.
Carlucci brings a range of skillsets to his new role, including project finance, commercial negotiations with owners and partners, proposal development, strategic partner evaluation and alternative technical concept development. He joins Sundt from Ashurst LLP, where he led a team advising the State of Maryland on a $10 billion P3 project.
Carlucci earned his bachelor’s in economics and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.