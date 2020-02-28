The Tucson association of REALTORS recently honored its top performing 2019 members at its annual awards ceremony, held at the Leo Rich Theater last month.
The top prize winner was Steve Redmond, who was honored with the REALTOR of the Year award. The award recognizes an individual member who contributes to TAR and the overall real estate industry as a strong leader and valuable asset to the general community.
Redmond served as 2014 TAR President, and is the current 2020 president of TAR’s Charitable Foundation.
Also of note, Jessica Alverez of Title Security Agency won the Affiliate of the Year award.