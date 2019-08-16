Stroke care provided at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award.
Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital qualified for recognition on the Target: Honor Roll for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is dedicated to providing quality care for residents of our communities,” said Ryan Harper, chief operating officer.