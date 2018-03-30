Soaring Heights Communities and WinnResidential Military Housing Services, the firm providing property management and maintenance for Lendlease’s Department of Defense Communities portfolio, has been recognized as a 2017 Resident Satisfaction Property award winner by SatisFacts. More than 85 WinnMilitary neighborhoods across the country received this recognition, including the Soaring Heights neighborhoods located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base.
“We are honored to have received this award, as it truly shows the dedication of our entire team to ensure our residents are receiving the best customer service experience during their time with us,” said Iris Kirkpilger, project director for Soaring Heights.
Awards are based on resident perceptions that the company’s leadership and team members are focused on implementing best practices.